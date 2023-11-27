Food hygiene ratings handed to three North Kesteven establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of North Kesteven’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
The following ratings have been given to three pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Red Lion at Middle Street, Dunston; rated on November 17
• Rated 5: Heckington Pavilion Bar & Playing Field at Howell Road, Heckington; rated on November 16
• Rated 3: The White Hart Scarle Ltd at 2 High Street, North Scarle; rated on October 20
It means that of North Kesteven's 98 similar establishments with ratings, 78 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.