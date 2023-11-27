Register
BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings handed to three North Kesteven establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of North Kesteven’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 27th Nov 2023, 09:32 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of North Kesteven’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

The following ratings have been given to three pubs, bars or nightclubs:

Most Popular

• Rated 5: The Red Lion at Middle Street, Dunston; rated on November 17

• Rated 5: Heckington Pavilion Bar & Playing Field at Howell Road, Heckington; rated on November 16

• Rated 3: The White Hart Scarle Ltd at 2 High Street, North Scarle; rated on October 20

It means that of North Kesteven's 98 similar establishments with ratings, 78 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.