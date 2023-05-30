Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

Road closures: three for North Kesteven drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around North Kesteven will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 30th May 2023, 15:45 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around North Kesteven will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

A46, from 9pm May 17 to 6am June 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Brownhills roundabout to Hykeham roundabout, Lane closure for survey works.

A46, from 7pm April 10 to 6am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, A17 to Carholme roundabout, diversion route for works on behalf of local authority.

And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

A46, from 8pm June 12 to 6am June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Whisby to Doddington, Lane closures for electrical works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.