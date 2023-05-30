Road closures: three for North Kesteven drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around North Kesteven will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around North Kesteven will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from 9pm May 17 to 6am June 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Brownhills roundabout to Hykeham roundabout, Lane closure for survey works.

• A46, from 7pm April 10 to 6am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, A17 to Carholme roundabout, diversion route for works on behalf of local authority.

And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

• A46, from 8pm June 12 to 6am June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Whisby to Doddington, Lane closures for electrical works.

Advertisement

Advertisement