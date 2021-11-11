72 further coronavirus cases in South Holland

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in South Holland increased by 72 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 11,451 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in South Holland when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on November 11 (Thursday), up from 11,379 on Wednesday.

The rate of infection in South Holland now stands at 11,946 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 14,183.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 42,401 over the period, to 9,448,402.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in South Holland.

The dashboard shows 220 people had died in the area by November 11 (Thursday) – which was unchanged from Wednesday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is a decrease on two the previous week.

They were among 11,258 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in South Holland.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in South Holland have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 65,795 people had received both jabs by November 10 (Wednesday) – 75% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 80% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.