Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to nine South Holland establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of South Holland’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of South Holland’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: CJ's Diner at 6 Bond Street Court, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on September 30

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 1 - 2 Hall Place, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on September 30

• Rated 5: Penningtons at Flowers N Things 1 - 3 Red Lion Street, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on September 30

• Rated 5: Prezzo at Elsom House 1 Broad Street, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on September 29

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

Advertisement

Advertisement

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Anchor Inn at 280 Bridge Road, Sutton Bridge, Spalding Lincolnshire; rated on October 4

• Rated 5: The Spalding Club at The Spalding Club 2 Broad Street, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on September 20

• Rated 5: The Kitchen at Camelgate Springfields, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on September 5

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Turkish Best Kebab at 27 Winsover Road, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on October 4