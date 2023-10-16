Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to nine South Holland establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of South Holland’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: CJ's Diner at 6 Bond Street Court, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on September 30
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 1 - 2 Hall Place, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on September 30
• Rated 5: Penningtons at Flowers N Things 1 - 3 Red Lion Street, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on September 30
• Rated 5: Prezzo at Elsom House 1 Broad Street, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on September 29
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Anchor Inn at 280 Bridge Road, Sutton Bridge, Spalding Lincolnshire; rated on October 4
• Rated 5: The Spalding Club at The Spalding Club 2 Broad Street, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on September 20
• Rated 5: The Kitchen at Camelgate Springfields, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on September 5
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Turkish Best Kebab at 27 Winsover Road, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on October 4
• Rated 5: New eastern Delight at Eastern Delight 19 High Street, Holbeach, Spalding, Lincolnshire; rated on September 27