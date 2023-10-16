Register
BREAKING
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police

Road closures: two for South Holland drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around South Holland will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 16th Oct 2023, 16:07 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around South Holland will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

Most Popular

A47, from 7.30am October 16 to 6pm October 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 both directions, Guyhirn Roundabout to Wisbech Road - diversion route due to signs - erection works on behalf of Non-Statutory Body.

A47, from 7.30am October 23 to 5pm October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 Both directions From Rings end to Elm high Road, diversion for carriageway improvements on behalf of Local authority.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.