Road closures: two for South Holland drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around South Holland will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A47, from 7.30am October 16 to 6pm October 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 both directions, Guyhirn Roundabout to Wisbech Road - diversion route due to signs - erection works on behalf of Non-Statutory Body.
• A47, from 7.30am October 23 to 5pm October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 Both directions From Rings end to Elm high Road, diversion for carriageway improvements on behalf of Local authority.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.