Marcus Dewhurst arrived at Boston United with some quick words of advice from former Pilgrims stopper George Willis fresh in his mind.

The Sheffield United under 23s keeper made his debut in yesterday's 2-2 draw with Chorley, pulling off two vital saves which kept his side within touching distance of the Magpies before Jake Wright jnr's last gasp equaliser.

Despite his loan move, Dewhurst still trains with the Blades' under 23s, where he is coached by Willis, now with Alfreton Town.

"I really like George, we've always got on," the 20-year-old said.

"He's only young and I get on really well with him.

"He told me it was a big club with great fans but, like everyone, he told me to go out and enjoy it."

With Dewhurst on loan until January, the festive fixtures could see he and Willis line up as opponents twice during his Pilgrims spell. But it wouldn't be for the first time.

Sheffield United loanee Marcus Dewhurst made his Boston United debut in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Chorley. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Dewhurst was on loan at Gusieley when Willis' Pilgrims left Nethermoor Park with a crazy 5-4 victory in 2019, Jay Rollins (two), Brad Abbott, Lewis Gibbens and Gavin Allott scoring for Boston.

"As soon as I got the call about coming here I immediately thought about that game," Hull-born Dewhurst said.

"George played in the game and the Sheffield United staff were there hoping for a good game. I think there were nine shots and nine goals, it was crazy game but you learn from those.

"I really enjoyed my time at Guiseley and I hope Boston will be like that, a club I can look back on and think about how much I enjoyed it."

Marcus Dewhurst with Boston United goalkeeper coach Rich Lawrence. Photo: Oliver Atkin

MORE PILGRIMS: Everything you need to know about loanee Marcus Dewhurst - news

Dewhurst, who has also had loan spells with Solihull Moors, Carlisle United and Gainsborough Trinity, loved the buzz of playing in front of fans once again.

"I'm disappointed to concede the two goals but good to get the point in the end," said Dewhurst, whose move was confirmed on Thursday with George Sykes-Kenworthy departing the club.

"It's great, nice to be playing in front of fans again - 1,500 is not a Conference North attendance, so it's great to play in front of a big crowd."

George Willis is Dewhurst's coach. Photo: Eric Brown

"(Boston) said they wanted me in straight away and I said yeah. To be at a big club like this I thought it was a great opportunity to kickstart my career again.

"I'm trying to prove myself and establish myself at this club, hopefully that can get me some games in the (Football) League."

MORE PILGRIMS: Elliott praises Dewhurst, confirms departure of keeper - news

MORE PILGRIMS: Jake Wright jnr on his equaliser - video

MORE PILGRIMS: Boston United v Chorley - in photos