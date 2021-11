Jake Wright jnr netted a stoppage-time leveller as Boston United drew 2-2 with Chorley on Saturday. Paul Green had put the Pilgrims ahead but a controversial penalty saw Willem Tomlinson equalise before Harry Cardwell put the Magpies in front. You can read the match report here, watch an interview with goalscorer Wright here and read manager Craig Elliott's reaction here. Elliott also praised debutant Marcus Dewhurst and confirmed George Sykes-Kenworthy has left the club.