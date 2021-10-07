Appeal after member of staff is threatened during theft from Domino's Pizza in Skegness

Do you recognise this man? Email [email protected] remember to reference incident 14 of 1 October in the subject box.

The man is reported to have entered the premises in Lumley Road in the town at around 1.30am on October 1 and removed a cash register draw from underneath the serving counter.

It is believed he entered the building while staff were receiving a delivery. He is described as white with a tanned complexion, mid to late 20's, slim to medium build and light coloured hair. He was wearing a dark tracksuit with three white stripes on the shoulder and a white band around the middle.

A staff member gave chase, but was threatened by the suspect.

Anyone who can help email link [email protected] please remember to reference incident 14 of 1 October in the subject box.

Via our non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 14 of 1 October.