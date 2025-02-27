Appeal after religious paintings are stolen from a church near Spilsby

Have you seen these paitings which were stolen from a church near Spilsby?

Lincolnshire Police have issued an appeal after three religious paintings were stolen from a church near Spilsby.

The paintings were reportedly taken from St Andrew’s church in Main Road, Little Steeping.

All of the items missing are in heavy wooden frames and in text:

Painting of the Lord’s prayer

Painting of the ten commandments

Painting of Moses giving the commandments

The value of these items is unknown, but they have sentimental value to the church and its members.

It is not clear when the theft took place, but the theft was discovered on Sunday, February 23. There were no signs of damage caused to the church itself.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We would like to find the person responsible and locate the paintings to return them to the church and the congregation.”

Anyone who knows where they might be, or has seen them for sale or offered in another way on social media sites such as Facebook Marketplace, is asked to get in touch with police.

Call PC Luke Wilkinson on 07385479131 , quoting crime reference number 25000109340;

Or email PC Wilkinson on [email protected], quoting reference number 25000109340.