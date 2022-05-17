Banned from driving after self-medicating with cannabis and driving friend

Boston Magistrates.

Neil Tyerman, 43, of Chestnut Close, Main Road, admitted the offence when he appeared before BostonMagistrates Court.

Prosecuting, Marie Stace said police found him in his BMW in a car park in Scarborough Esplanade in Skegness at 1.05am on December 10, 2021, and he was arrested after testing positive for cannabis.

She said he gave a blood sample which revealed a level of 6.2 Micrograms of cannabis in his bloodstream, the legal limit being two, more than three times the legal limit.

Mitigating, Philippa Chatterton said Tyerman had had an 'extremely difficult time for many years', having been run over by a car when he was eight years old and had suffered a life of chronic pain as a result.

She said he had to take a vast amount of medication but smoked cannabis to help with the pain.

Ms Chatterton said that on this occasion a friend had begged him to take him to Skegness, which he had not really wanted to do.

The magistrates told Tyerman that drugs could stay in the bloodstream for up to 28 days and banned him from driving for a year.