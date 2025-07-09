Boston man jailed for part in 'chop shop' operation

A scene from the 'chop shop'. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

A Boston man has been jailed for his part in a ‘chop shop’ operation, Norfolk Constabulary has said.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When officers from Operation Moonshot carried out a warrant at a suspected ‘chop shop’ in Upwell, in Norfolk, on Saturday, November 23, they found a number of stolen vehicles, including two Porsches, a Mercedes, and two BMWs, the force said.

Two men were also found at the scene and arrested, it added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Erikas Anzelis, aged 43, of Laughton Road, Boston, and Irmantas Spudys, aged 45, of no fixed address, were both subsequently charged with six counts of handling stolen goods and one of interfering with wireless telegraphy (using a signal jammer), the force continued. They both denied the charges, but were found guilty by a jury verdict following a three day trial in May, it added.

Erikas Anzelis, aged 43, of Laughton Road, Boston, (left) and Irmantas Spudys, aged 45, of no fixed address. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Appearing at Norwich Crown Court on Friday (July 4), they were each sentenced to five years in prison, the force said.

“Efforts had been made to hide the vehicles’ identities, but officers were able to match them as being stolen from Wiltshire, Hampshire, Thames Valley, and Greater Manchester,” a spokesman said, adding that the vehicles were found to have a combined value of £217,195.

Speaking after the case, police constable Imogen Douglas-De-Fenzi said: “This was a serious and organised enterprise which required skills and planning to steal, transport, and then strip down the vehicles usually sending the parts abroad.

“Car theft can have a devastating effect and we will continue to work to dismantle the organised criminal groups behind them to achieve results as we have in this case.”