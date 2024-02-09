Boston residents targeted by 'impersonator' claiming to be a police officer

Lincolnshire Police

Lincolnshire Police received three reports from Boston residents yesterday (Thursday) who they said “have been called by criminals who claim they are from the police”.

A force spokesperson continued: “The fraudsters make up a story about an investigation into a stolen credit card, or claim there is an issue with your account. Today the caller claims to be “DC Walker from Boston Police” although these details change from day to day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Thankfully our savvy residents have been suspicious and have ended the call. Had they not spotted this as a scam, it’s likely that the fraudsters would ask for bank details or ask for cash to be withdrawn and a courier sent to their home to collect.

“We are urging members of the public to share this information with their friends, family members and neighbours to prevent them from becoming a victim of this fraud. Incident reference: 69 of 8 February.”

They shared the following information about ‘courier fraud’: Courier fraud happens when criminals cold call victims pretending to be a police officer or bank official, convincing them to hand over their cash, bank cards or any other high-value items to a courier that’s been sent to their home.

Fraudsters will often suggest some money has been removed from the victim’s account and that the staff from their local bank are being investigated. They may also suggest that an individual known to the victim has been arrested but the “police officers” need money for evidence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another tactic being used by criminals is to instruct the unsuspecting victim to purchase high-value items such as jewellery or gold. If you receive a call like this, hang up immediately.

Your bank or the police will never ask you for your PIN, bank card, or any other financial details. They will also never ask you to withdraw money or to buy items on their behalf to be picked up by a courier.

There are call blocking services available that can help screen out unwanted calls. If you receive an unexpected call, hang up and use another phone to call back and confirm the identity on a number you can verify yourself, not one given by the caller. Ask yourself, “how do I know they are who they say they are?”.