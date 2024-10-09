Boy injured in one-punch assault in Boston in 'stable, but still life-threatening' condition, police say

The Wellington Road play area. Picture: Google Street View

The condition of a boy injured in an alleged one-punch assault in Boston is described as ‘stable, but still life-threatening’, police have said.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The boy – aged in his mid-teens – was taken to hospital last Sunday (September 29), following the alleged incident at Wellington Play Park, in Wellington Road.

Police were called to the scene shortly before 2pm.

The following day, a 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm in connection with the matter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today (Wednesday, October 9), a spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “The injured boy remains in ICU and his condition is described as stable, but still life-threatening.

“The teenage boy who was arrested has been released on police bail with conditions. Investigations are on-going.”

Lincolnshire Police define a one-punch assault as ‘an assault comprising a single blow, with a fist, resulting in the injured party losing consciousness’.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DS Andy Pearson on 101, quoting incident 180 of September 29, or via [email protected], putting the incident number in the subject line.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org