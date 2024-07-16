CCTV image released after purse is stolen from table at bar in Ingoldmells

Lincolnshire Police are seeking help in identifying a woman they would like to speak to in connection with the theft of a purse in Ingoldmells.

The alleged incident took place outside the bar at Orchard Park Caravan Site around 10.30pm on Saturday, July 6.A red purse which wass taken contained cash, bank cards and other loyalty cards and passes.As part of the investigation, police have recovered CCTV footage of the area at the relevant time and would like to speak to the woman in the picture who they believe may have information to assist inquiries.Anyone who recognises the woman is asked to get in touch with the Investigating Officer, PC Hayley Sage by email at [email protected] or by calling 07799033003