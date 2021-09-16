Court hears electric cable stolen from East Kirkby will cost more than £2k to replace

Boston Magistrates' Court

Lee Archer, 46, of Kimberworth, Rotherham admitted stealing £500 worth of cable belonging to Western Power Distribution.

Michael Cole, prosecuting at Boston Mangistrates' Court, said Archer and another man were seen stealing the cable and loading it into a van on July 1 last year and the registration number was passed to the police.

He said a chase took place and ended when a 'stinger' was used and Archer, the second man and the cable were found in the vehicle.

Mr Cole said that although the value of the cable was £500, it would cost £2,200 to replace.

Beris Brickles, in mitigation, said Archer had come to Lincolnshire to pick up a friend who had been stranded here and the friend had told him about the cable and suggested they steal it.

He said the cable was below ground at a garage at East Kirkby but not yet connected but there was some of it protruding above ground and they were able to get the cable out using that end.

He said Archer had not planned the theft and it should be treated as an opportunistic theft.