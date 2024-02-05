COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT:

Richard Kent, 39, of Jessop Court, Kirton. At Kirton, on August 13, committed assault. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. £85 costs. £26 victim surcharge. At Kirton, in King Street, on the same date, without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, had with them in a public place, an offensive weapon, namely a hammer. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. Hammer to be forfeited and destroyed.

BLADED/SHAPLY POINTED ARTICLE IN PUBLIC:

Emma Doughty, 55, of Parry's Court, Northgate, Sleaford. At Sleaford, in Parry’s Court, on December 14, had with them, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a kitchen knife. Knife to be forfeited and destroyed. Committed to prison for four months (offence committed during the operational period of a suspended sentence). At Sleaford, on the same date, used towards another person threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, with intent to cause those persons to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them by any person or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence, or it was likely that such violence would be provoked. No separate penalty.

DRINK DRIVING:

Karen Bias, 58, of East Street, Bole, Retford, Nottinghamshire. At Market Rasen, in Caistor Road, on September 4, drove when the proportion of alcohol in blood equalled 128 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 80mlg. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. £120 fine. £48 victim surcharge.

Mathew Clayton, 43, of Westbrook Grove, Caistor, Market Rasen. At Caistor, in Nettleton Road, on October 19, drove when the proportion of alcohol in their breath equalled 44 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. Also, drove while disqualified. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Ndinovanah Shilondelo, 31, of Knowsely Road, Southport, Merseyside. At Sleaford, in East Road, on November 24, drove while disqualified. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Daniel Smith, 35, of Gibson Place, Skegness. At Skegness, in Middlemarsh Road, on December 17, drove while disqualified. Committed to prison for four months, suspended for 12 months. Programme Requirement - number of days: 19. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 15 days. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £154 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRUG DRIVING:

Thomas Keogh, 35, of Clover Road, Willoughby, Alford. At Skegness, in Viking Drive, on August 9, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in blood was greater than 240 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. Disqualified from driving for three years. £266 fine.

Sam Ransome-Dunkling, 30, of Clarke Court, Wyberton, Boston. At Boston, on the A16, on April 2, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 590 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £162 fine. £300 costs. £65 victim surcharge.

Christopher White, 41, of Castle Square, Wyberton West Road, Boston. At Boston, in Horncastle Road, on August 10, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 160 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £500 fine. £85 costs. £200 victim surcharge. Also, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 6.8 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

DUE CARE AND ATTENTION:

Kai Holiday, 19, of Sunningdale Close, Skegness. At Leverton, in Laceys Lane, on May 2, caused serious injury to an individual by driving without due care and attention. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

IN CHARGE OF VEHICLE:

Kayleigh Dolby, 23, of Christopher Close, Heckington. At Sleaford, in Church Lane, on May 21, were in charge of a vehicle when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 73 micrograms per 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £108 fine. Driving record endorsed with 10 points. £150 costs. £43 victim surcharge.

Darren Daniels, 39, of High Street, Heckington, Sleaford. At Heckington, in Sleaford Road, on November 25, were in charge of a vehicle when the proportion of alcohol in their breath equalled 89 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £300 fine. Driving record endorsed with 10 points. £85 costs. £120 victim surcharge.

THEFT:

Kahlefa Mahdi, 35, of Haydock Way, Market Rasen. At Market Rasen, on December 11, stole meat items to the value of £87 from Lincolnshire Co-op. At Market Rasen, on December 10, stole meat items to the value of £214.50 from Morrisons Daily. At Market Rasen, on the same date, stole meat items to the value of £214.50 from Morrisons Daily. Community Order made, as above. At Market Rasen, on December 8, stole coffee to the value of £87.45 from Tesco. At Market Rasen, on December 7, stole meat and coffee to the value of £91.50 from Morrisons Daily. At Market Rasen, on December 2, stole jars of coffee to the value of £69.65 from Lincolnshire Co-op. At Market Rasen, on the same date, stole packets of salmon to the value of £119.20 from Lincolnshire Co-op. At Market Rasen, on December 1, stole meat items to the value of £133.25 from Lincolnshire Co-op. For each offence, Community Order made with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 15 days. Across eight offences, a total of £846.35 in compensation to pay.

Derek Hicks, 49, of Alexander Road, Skegness. At Skegness, on December 12, stole three boxes of Cadbury chocolates to the value of £42 from Spar. Community Order made. Alcohol Treatment Requirement - period of treatment: six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. At Skegness, on November 12, stole five selection boxes and six chocolate oranges to the value of £56 from Spar. Community Order made, as above. £98 compensation to pay. At Skegness, on November 7, stole Lego and Christmas wrapping paper to the value of £200 from B&M. Community Order made, as above. £200 compensation to pay. At Skegness, in Barnes Crescent, on August 26, damaged a window to an unknown value belonging to Platform Housing. Community Order made, as above.

Sean O'Shea, 38, of Beech Rise, Sleaford. At Sleaford, between August 24 and 29, stole lottery scratch cards to the value of £155 from WH Smith. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. £155 compensation to pay.

THREATENED WITH OFFENSIVE WEAPON: