Day 3: Former Horncastle teacher denies historic sex offences

Court news

David Thomas, 68, a former teacher at Bowl Alley Lane Junior School, denies five charges which have been put before a jury.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Thomas, who now lives in Harding Close, Sutton on Sea, was interviewed by police at Skegness police station in July 2020 and answered all the questions put to him.

The court was told Thomas trained as a teacher in Lincoln after previously working as a police cadet and started work at Bowl Alley Junior School in September 1975.

He remained at the school until 2016 when he retired at the age of 63, after 41 years service.

During his time working at the school Mr Thomas said he at various times helped out with the football and netball clubs, school plays and the school library.

Four of the charges relate to one alleged victim and are alleged to have occurred between February 1980 and February 1983.

She alleges one of the incidents occurred in a cupboard at the back of the school gym.

When asked about the allegation Mr Thomas replied: “No, no. All I can say is no.”

Mr Thomas said if anything he regarded himself as strict and stand-offish as a teacher.