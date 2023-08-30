Register
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help in identifying two men who it is believed may assist their investigation into an offence of grievous bodily harm.
By Chrissie Redford
Published 29th Aug 2023, 14:26 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 16:13 BST
If you can identify these men, please contact the police.

The images of the two men are the best that police have available, but they believe people who know either of them will be able to recognise them.

Release of the images follows a report of an assault at Bibbys Bar, Ingoldmells, just before 6.50 pm on Tuesday, August 15. A man was knocked unconscious after being assaulted and suffered serious injuries. He is still receiving medical treatment.

Police are appealing to anyone who knows the identity of either of the men or anyone with information that will assist our investigation to contact them, quoting incident 411 of 15 August 2023.

You can get in touch with the Investigating Officer, DC Emma Dodsworth, on 07818 539016 or by email at [email protected]

Alternatively, contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.