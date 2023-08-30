Do you know these men? Police would like to speak to them
The images of the two men are the best that police have available, but they believe people who know either of them will be able to recognise them.
Release of the images follows a report of an assault at Bibbys Bar, Ingoldmells, just before 6.50 pm on Tuesday, August 15. A man was knocked unconscious after being assaulted and suffered serious injuries. He is still receiving medical treatment.
Police are appealing to anyone who knows the identity of either of the men or anyone with information that will assist our investigation to contact them, quoting incident 411 of 15 August 2023.
You can get in touch with the Investigating Officer, DC Emma Dodsworth, on 07818 539016 or by email at [email protected]
Alternatively, contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.