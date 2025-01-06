Gainsborough man pleads guilty to murder of 69-year-old man

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Gainsborough man has pleaded guilty to the murder of 69-year-old John Connolly.

Owen Blades, 27, of Tennyson Street, Gainsborough, was due to stand trial on January 2, after initially entering a not guilty plea, but changed it at a hearing held on January 3, at Lincoln Crown Court.

He has now admitted killing John in his home at Portland Street, Lincoln, on June 13, 2024.

John’s body was found by officers on Tuesday, June 18, following a call to Lincolnshire Police Force Control Room from his family who were concerned for his welfare.

Blades, who had been arrested on June 13, and charged with a GBH which had taken place at Merkur Slots in Lincoln that same day, was on remand while our investigation started.

He was quickly identified as a suspect.

Following further investigations, he was charged with murder on June 25.

During the hearing on January 3, Blades also pleaded guilty to a burglary in Portland Street, Lincoln, possession of a knife in public place, and theft of food from Tesco.

All of these incidents took place on June 13.

Blades was remanded back into custody and is due to be sentenced on January 9, at Lincoln Crown Court and was told by the court that he should expect to receive a life sentence.