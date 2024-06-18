Police would like to speak to Luke Rowan. If you see him call 999.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help in locating a 19-year-old man in connection with an attempted murder investigation.

This follows a report of a man being shot in the leg in Little Steeping on May 25.

The man’s injuries were initially not though to be serious, but are now considered life-changing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Rowan, the man police would like to talk to in connection with the incident, is believed to have connections to the coastal area.

Officers have been conducting proactive patrols to find him and are hoping that an appeal to the public may help their efforts.

They do not believe that he is an imminent risk to the public but, given the nature of the offence, they are asking people not to approach him if he is seen. Call 999 and report the sighting, quoting incident number 27 of 25 May 2024.

A statement reads: “We believe that there will be someone with information about his whereabouts and we would remind people that it is an offence to assist a suspected offender with the intention of preventing their arrest. If you are fearful of making a report, you can also share information anonymously via Crimestoppers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One man has been charged in connection with this incident, and four others have been arrested and released on police bail while investigations continue.”