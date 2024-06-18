Hunt for man, 19, in connection with attempted murder investigation
This follows a report of a man being shot in the leg in Little Steeping on May 25.
The man’s injuries were initially not though to be serious, but are now considered life-changing.
Luke Rowan, the man police would like to talk to in connection with the incident, is believed to have connections to the coastal area.
Officers have been conducting proactive patrols to find him and are hoping that an appeal to the public may help their efforts.
They do not believe that he is an imminent risk to the public but, given the nature of the offence, they are asking people not to approach him if he is seen. Call 999 and report the sighting, quoting incident number 27 of 25 May 2024.
A statement reads: “We believe that there will be someone with information about his whereabouts and we would remind people that it is an offence to assist a suspected offender with the intention of preventing their arrest. If you are fearful of making a report, you can also share information anonymously via Crimestoppers.
“One man has been charged in connection with this incident, and four others have been arrested and released on police bail while investigations continue.”
- Anyone with information can also email [email protected], quoting the same incident number, or give information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.