Louth double murder trial (Jan 13): Jury sworn in

The trial of Daniel Boulton is taking place at Lincoln Crown Court.

Daniel Boulton, 30, of Alexandra Road, Skegness, denies murdering Bethany Vincent, 26, and her nine-year-old son Darren Henson.

Their bodies were found dead at a house in High Holme Road, Louth, at 8.29pm on 31 May. Both had suffered stab wounds.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boulton also denies assaulting PC Stephen Dennis with intent to resist arrest on June 1, and a further offence of burglary at Hubbards Hills Cottage in Halfpenny Lane, Louth, where it is alleged clothing, food and drink were stolen between 30 May and 2 June.

Twelve jurors were this morning (Thursday) sworn in at Lincoln Crown Court, along with two reserves.

The case is expected to be opened later this afternoon.