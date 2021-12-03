Louth woman, 53, banned after driving while three times over the limit

Court result

Joanne Parkinson, 53, of Ramsgate Road, had 111 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath in her system while driving a car in Louth on March 15. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Parkinson pleaded not guilty, but was found guilty at on November 11. She was sentenced at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on November 25, where she was banned from driving for 24 months.

The disqualification period can be reduced by six months if she chooses to complete a course approved by the Secretary of State.