Mablethorpe woman to be sentenced after string of offences

Court news

Kirsty Louise Owens, 31, of Seacroft Road, was found guilty of causing an estimated £200 of damage to a police vehicle and assaulting a police woman in Gainsborough on September 13.

Owens pleaded guilty to driving without a valid licence and without valid insurance on the same day.

At Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on July 29, Owens also pleaded guilty to stealing port and dishwasher tablets, worth £47.96, from Spar in Sutton on Sea on November 11, 2020, and assaulting a police officer by beating on the same day.

At the same hearing, she pleaded guilty to stealing a hairdryer from The Original Factory Shop in Mablethorpe on April 30, and possessing 0.2g of the class A drug, diamorphine, on May 22.

At a previous hearing on April 3, Owens also pleaded guilty to stealing some lamb joints (of value unknown) from Mablethorpe’s Co-op on March 27, and two joints of beef (worth £25) from the same shop on April 2.