Man, 32, arrested on suspicion of three caravan burglaries in Chapel St Leonards and Ingoldmells

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary after caravans were targeted in the Chapel St Leonards and Ingoldmells area.

Police received a call at 1.18pm yesterday (Wednesday) reporting a break-in the previous night at the Golden Palm Resort, Chapel St Leonards.

Officers also received reports of other burglaries believed to have taken place between 11pm on August 8 and 6am on August 9 at Eastview Caravan Site, Chapel St Leonards, and the Promenade site in Ingoldmells.

In three alleged burglaries. cash, jewellery, clothing and food were stolen.

The man was arrested yesterday on suspicion of three burglaries and a shop theft. He has since been bailed with conditions not to enter any caravan or holiday complex in Lincolnshire.

In a statement, Lincolnshire Police said they are committed to attending the burglary of every home, which includes occupied caravans.

Anyone with information should email PC Billy Spence on [email protected], quoting the reference 23000493334.