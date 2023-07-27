Register
Man arrested after alleged knife incident in Sleaford town centre

A man has been arrested after an alleged incident involving a knife in Sleaford town centre yesterday (Wednesday).
By Andy Hubbert
Published 27th Jul 2023, 15:19 BST
Carre Street, Sleaford, close to where the alleged incident is said to have happened. Photo: Google

According to Lincolnshire Police, officers received a call at 3.31pm reporting that a man had been seen with a knife on the East Banks riverbank, near to the zebra crossing on Carre Street.

“A man was then reported to have threatened a member of the public with a weapon before an altercation is believed to have taken place,” said a police spokesman.

A 59-year-old man is said to have been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

"He was also taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening,” said the spokesman.