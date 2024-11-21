Man charged and recalled to prison after alcohol theft in Skegness

Police arrested a man for theft of alcohol from Morrisons in Skegness.

A man has been arrested for the theft of alcohol in Skegness and sent back to prison.

According to Lincolnshire Police, on Tuesday (November 19), Sergeant Geoff Harrison and Community Beat Manager PC Billy Spence of Skegness Neighbourhood Policing Team spotted 39-year-old Shane Tune, after reports of alcohol theft by a man matching Tune’s description from Morrisons supermarket on Wainfleet Road, Skegness.

Within 12 minutes of the call being received by the Force Control Room, Tune was arrested for theft of alcohol products to the value of £350.57. All alcohol was recovered, said the force in a statement.

Shane Tune, 39, of South Parade Skegness, was charged and remanded to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (November 20) where he was handed an £80 fine and was subsequently recalled to prison for breach of his conditional licence.

Insp Jacky Evans commented afterwards: “This is an excellent example of anti-social behaviour being reported via the appropriate channels.

“We will continue to act consistently and robustly to tackle these instances of ASB, building a greater sense of safety and security, making our neighbourhoods a pleasure to enjoy.”