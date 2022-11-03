Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Man from Chapel St Leonards denies sexually assaulting two girls, aged eight and 10

A 41-year-old man has appeared before magistrates at Boston on two allegations of sexually assaulting two girls, aged 8 and 10.

By Court Reporter
4 minutes ago
Boston Magistrates Court
Boston Magistrates Court

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons but is from Chapel St Leonards, denied the allegations

of sexually assaulting a girl aged 8 or 9 between April 1 and December 31 2017 and a second girl aged 10

between January 1 and November 1 2020.

He was sent for trial at Lincoln Crown Court with a first appearance on November 30 and granted conditional bail.