Man from Chapel St Leonards denies sexually assaulting two girls, aged eight and 10
A 41-year-old man has appeared before magistrates at Boston on two allegations of sexually assaulting two girls, aged 8 and 10.
The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons but is from Chapel St Leonards, denied the allegations
of sexually assaulting a girl aged 8 or 9 between April 1 and December 31 2017 and a second girl aged 10
between January 1 and November 1 2020.
He was sent for trial at Lincoln Crown Court with a first appearance on November 30 and granted conditional bail.