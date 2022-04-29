Boston Magistrates Court

Desmond Scott, 58, of Prince Alfred Avenue, Skegness admitted theft when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

Prosecuting, Marie Stace said Scott went into Boots in Lumley Road at 8.30am on February 20, took £121 worth of cosmetics and left the store without paying, being identified on cctv later.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said he had last been convicted for four charges of shop theft in September 2019.

Mitigating, Mark Hudson said Scott had quarrelled with his partner and had started drinking the previous evening. Scott had simply wanted to continue to drink but had no money left so he had gone into Boots and had stolen the cosmetics.