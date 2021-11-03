Man wanted following theft of a motor vehicle in Skegness area

Christopher Dixon (41) is wanted in connection with the theft of a motor vehicle.

A hunt for Christopher Dixon (41) followed the theft which took place in the Skegness area yesterday (November 2).

He is also wanted for traffic offences, including failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and for driving with no insurance.

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 129 of 2nd November.

Alternatively email [email protected], putting the incident number in the subject line.