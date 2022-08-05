Man who found another man's possessions at former home set fire to his clothing

Boston Magistrates Court

Julian Smith, 24, of Normanby Road admitted offences of criminal damage, assault, arson and theft when he appeared in court in July and was appearing for sentence at Boston Magistrates Court following a presentence report from the Probation Service.

Prosecuting, Marie Stace said Smith had assaulted his now former partner Toyah Dixon and threatened to kill her at their home in Rowland Avenue after he returned to their house drunk on March 14.

She said that on June 4, after they had separated, he had met up with Ms Dixon in Skegness to discuss domestic matters, but afterwards, she received a photo from him showing he had been in her kitchen.

She said Ms Wilcox went home and discovered he had poured petrol over some of her new partner's clothing and a wallet and also set fire to some of it, as well as damaging a television and stealing items of her jewellery,

Mitigating, Kerry Close said the couple had had a 'lengthy relationship' but he worked unsocial hours and the relationship had had its 'ups and downs'.

Ms Close said Smith had been made homeless as a result of the break-up and he had gone back to their former home to get items of his own clothing which was when he discovered that there were items of clothing belonging to another man.

She said Smith admitted setting fire to some of it but said there was never any danger of the fire spreading beyond the bin in which he had put it.

She added that Smith, who is a chef, had since been trying to get himself into a better position and hoped to get a managerial position in the next year.

Smith was given a total of four months in prison suspended for 18 months and ordered to attend a 'Building Better Relationships' course and undertake 25 rehabilitation days.

He was also ordered to pay £170 in compensation and £213 in court costs.