Man who sexually assaulted woman after attending beer festival is jailed
Gary Wilkinson, 53, tried to undress the woman and touched her breasts, Lincoln Crown Court heard.
Neil Sands, prosecuting, said the sexual assault happened on 29 May last year after Wilkinson had visited a beer festival.
The court heard Wilkinson began the assault by touching and licking the woman's neck.
Mr Sands said Wilkinson touched the woman's breasts after pulling down her vest top and also tried to pull down her shorts.
The assault continued even when the woman began crying, Mr Sands added.
After carrying out the assault Wilkinson said he was "sorry" and asked his victim not to say anything.
The court heard Wilkinson gave a false account to the police and also maintained his innocence during an interview with the Probation Service.
Mr Sands argued the disparity in age between Wilkinson and his victim was an aggravating feature of the case.
An impact statement from the victim was read out in court by Mr Sands.
She explained: "I have felt terrible since this incident and have moved away from the area."
The woman said the incident had also left her distrustful and severly impacted both her mental health and current relationships.
Wilkinson, of Mark Avenue, Horncastle, admitted a charge of sexual assault on May 29, 2023.
Sam Jones, mitigating, told the court Wilkinson's local reputation had been left in tatters by his conviction.
Mr Jones said Wilkinson had suffered hate mail, a downturn in his plastering business and the tyres of his car had been slashed.
The court heard Wilkinson was also no longer welcome at his local pub and was no longer in a relationship with his partner.
Passing sentence Recorder Graham Huston said Wilkinson had shown no remorse or empathy for his victim.
Recorder Huston told Wilkinson his victim did everything she could to protest but he continued his assault even when she began crying.
Wilkinson must also register as a Sex Offender for ten years and comply with a restraining order which prevents any contact with his victim for five years.