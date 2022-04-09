Masked raiders use JCB to demolish shop and steal ATM near Boston

Police are appealing for information on another ATM raid from a Lincolnshire store.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage, CCTV, and mobile phone footage which may help our investigation into the theft of an ATM at a One Stop shop in Kirton in the early hours of this morning (Saturday 9 April).

“We were called to reports that the store at London Road had been targeted at around 2am.

“Officers attended and confirmed that part of the front of the store has been demolished causing extensive damage, and that the ATM had been taken.

“A JCB used in the incident was left at the scene.

“There are believed to have been four offenders involved, who were wearing masks over their faces, and drove off in the Sutterton direction in a white Toyota Hilux.

“A swift response from officers saw the ATM located having been abandoned at Sempringham Fen, Sleaford.

“We will remain on scene and in the local areas both at Sempringham Fen where the machine was recovered, and at the One Stop shop in Kirton while we carry out our enquiries.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have captured Ring doorbell footage, dashcam footage, CCTV, or mobile phone footage of a vehicle matching the description near to either location to get in touch. We would also like to see any footage of the incident itself.

“Your information could prove vital to our investigation.

“We are keeping an open mind about the circumstances of this incident, and any related links to other similar incidents in recent months.”

To contact police dial 101 quoting incident 32 of 9 April or email [email protected] putting “Incident 32 of 9 April” in the subject line.