Motorist who had head-on collision with taxi in Boston was over the limit but of previous good character, court told

Boston Court House.

Ricardas Laucius, 36, of Horncastle Road, Boston, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Wednesday charged with driving with excess alcohol on April 14 of this year.

The court was told that Laucius, who was behind the wheel of an Audi A6 on the day of the offence, collided head-on with a taxi in Norfolk Street.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Magistrates heard he was arrested after providing a positive breath test and later gave a reading of 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than double the legal limit of 35mcg.

Philippa Chatterton, in mitigation, said Laucius was of previous good character and did not drink alcohol on a regular basis.

However, on the day of the offence he had done so because he had received bad news about his mother in Lithuania who was likely to have to have a leg amputated, she said.

Ms Chatterton added that Laucius would lose his job as a result of the mandatory driving ban.

Laucius was fined £120 and ordered to pay a total of £119 in court costs and charges.