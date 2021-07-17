MURDER PROBE: Police name victim of fatal stabbing in Boston

Christopher Higgs who lost his life in a stabbing

Christopher Higgs, of Spalding, died despite efforts of emergency services to save him at a house in Portland Street on Wednesday.

A woman who was arrested at the scene has been charged with his murder.

Charlie Stevenson, 20, of Portland Street, appeared before Lincoln Crown Court, sitting at Lincoln Magistrates' Court, yesterday.

Woman appears in court on murder chargePolice say Mr Higgs family has asked for privacy at this difficult time.

Police are still keen to hear from any members of the public who can give them information.

DCI Richard Myszczyszyn from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit said: “We are still appealing for information and I’d urge anybody who hasn’t yet contacted us to please do so.

"We’d like to reassure everyone that this is an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public. We are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident. We understand that this incident has caused alarm in the local area, but rest assured, we’re doing everything we can to progress the investigation.