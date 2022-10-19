MURDER TRIAL: Jury retires to consider verdict in trial of man accused of murdering Boston mum Ilona Golabek
A jury in the trial of a Boston man accused of murdering Ilona Golabek have retired to consider their verdict.
Kamil Ranoszek, 42, has spent three weeks on trial at Lincoln Crown Court and denies murdering Miss Golabek.
Judge Simon Hirst this morning (Wednesday) concluded his summing up of the evidence in the case and sent the jury out to begin their deliberations.
The prosecution allege Ranoszek beat his long term partner to death at their Wormgate flat shortly after 11pm on November 9.
They claim Ranoszek then cut up her body and disposed of some body parts in Witham Way Country Park.
However Ranoszek, giving evidence, denied carrying out the attack in a jealous rage after discovering Miss Golabek was contacting another man on the dating application Tinder.
Ranoszek told the jury he went to bed after returning home at 11pm and Miss Golabek had vanished when he got up for work at 2.20am.
As reported by LincolnshireWorld yesterday, Judge Hirst has warned the jury to put aside any emotion or sympathy in reaching their verdict.