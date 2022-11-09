Murder trial: Kamil Zydek is accused of organising the killing of Polish national in Boston

Police at the scene where Marcin Stolarek's body was found. Inset: Mr Stolarek.

Kamil Zydek, 34, is accused of planning the killing of fellow Polish national Marcin Stolarek, 41, and then organising the disposal of his body.

Zydek, of no fixed address, denies murder and a second charge of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

The body of Mr Storalek was found at the Chain Bridge Road pumping station in Boston by a service engineer in January 2020.

A jury at Lincoln Crown Court heard police launched a major police investigation and two other men, Lukasz Ferenc and Adam Kaminski, have already been convicted of Mr Stolarek's murder.

The prosecution allege Zydek was working in a team with Ferenc and Kaminski when Mr Stolarek was murdered.

Gordon Aspden KC, prosecuting, told the jury Mr Stolarek was tied up and savagely beaten at the home of Kaminski in Union Court, Boston, during the early hours of 28 November 2019.

Mr Aspden alleged Mr Stolarek was then put in the boot of a Vauxhall Astra car driven by Artur Klosowski, with Ferenc and Zydek helping to dispose of his body.

The prosecution claim telephone cell site evidence from a mast serving the Chain Bridge Road pumping station shows Zydek made two voice calls to his girlfriend, the sister of Lukasz Ferenc, shortly after 4am.

Mr Aspden asked the jury: "What on earth is he doing out there at the same time as that car and Lukasz Ferenc?"

The prosecution allege Zydek was aldo in contact with both Ferenc and Klosowski on November 27, 2019, the day before murder of Mr Stolarek.

"Right at the middle of this, is this man, Kamil Zydek," Mr Aspden claimed.

The jury heard Klosowski left Boston in January 2020, driving the Astra car to Holyhead in Wales before taking a ferry to the Republic of Ireland.

It is alleged Zydek also travelled to his native Poland after the murder investigation began and was extradited to the UK earlier this year after being arrested by Dutch police.