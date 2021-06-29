MURDER TRIAL LATEST: Teenager accused of 12-year-old's murder admits to court he was excited by talk of violence

Roberts and his father Edgars

The defendant, who is 14, was asked today about messages in which he talked about putting another boy in hospital.

Under cross-examination from prosecuting barrister Mary Loram QC, the teenager admitted that at one point during the messages he said he would “batter him” adding: “Are you sure you want me to join in the jumping cos I’ll send him to hospital”.

The defendant admitted then saying: “I’m hyped now”.

Miss Loram asked him: “Did talk of violence make you hyped and so excited?” The defendant replied “yes”. He said he was looking forward to the violence and sometimes enjoyed it.

The defendant said he fell asleep when the attack was due to be carried out but was involved in another violent incident when a schoolboy was attacked at a bus stop.

He said he punched and kicked the victim in that incident which was on 7 December - just five days before he carried out the fatal attack on Roberts Buncis.

Referring to the 7 December incident the defendant said he had argued with the victim in the summer and the other boy made him feel angry.

“I thought he wasn’t respectful enough to me.”

He said he wanted to hurt the boy in that incident and was pleased with what he did.

The prosecution says that the 14 year old lured Roberts' out of his home in the middle of the night and then stabbed him "again and again".

Roberts' body was found on the morning of 12 December 2020 in a wooded area near to Alcorn Green in Fishtoft on the outskirts of Boston. He had more than 20 injuries with over 70 cuts to his body.

The defendant has admitted manslaughter but denies the murder of Roberts on 12 December 2020.