Off-duty Lincolnshire cop stabbed by double murderer is nominated for bravery award

Nominated for police bravery award, Pc Steven Denniss.

PC Steven Denniss was walking his dogs near the Hallington entrance at Hubbard’s Hill, Louth, on June 1 last year, when he saw a man standing next to a bench in a hooded top staring at a member of the public.

Pc Denniss immediately realised this man was Boulton, who was wanted for the murder of Bethany Vincent, 26, and her son Darren, aged nine, known as DJ. Both mum and her son sadly died after receiving stab wounds at their home in Louth the previous evening.

The off-duty officer let go of his dogs and approached Boulton, who responded by attacking him by kicking and punching him. Boulton then ran off and Pc Denniss chased him, calling an on-duty colleague for back-up at the same time. Boulton turned back on Pc Denniss, pulled out a knife and demanded his phone. It was at this moment, when the two men were facing off, that Boulton stabbed Pc Denniss in the leg. Thankfully, the injuries were minor and he was later treated by ambulance crews.

Despite his injury, Pc Denniss continued to chase Boulton before other officers arrived at Hubbard’s Hills and were guided towards Boulton’s location. Pc Denniss then assisted in clearing the public from the area for their safety.

Officers continued to pursue Boulton, before he was tasered and arrested.

Boulton received 40 years for the double murder and 21 months for the assault on PC Denniss.

Hon Mr. Justice Pepperall has now publicly commended the officer: "I commend PC Steven Denniss for his bravery in seeking to make an arrest while off duty and without any backup or regard for his own safety in order to protect members of the public."

Helen Stamp, chairman of Lincolnshire Police Federation, commented: “PC Denniss’ actions demonstrate that he showed tremendous courage in tackling a man whom he knew had committed such atrocious crimes, putting the safety of the public before himself. Thankfully he was not seriously injured but he certainly went beyond the duties expected of him.”

Pc Denniss said: “I didn’t consider that I was putting my life at risk; I just saw one of the most dangerous offenders I have come across in my almost 20 years of policing and knew I had to do something.

“I really want to praise the firearms team and other officers who arrived within minutes, they were the ones who continued the foot chase and arrested Boulton a short time later at a nearby farm. It was all a massive team effort.

“This is a devastating incident in which a family have very sadly lost their loved ones, but I am pleased that I could help bring some justice to them.”

The team effort has been recognised and praised within Lincolnshire Police.

Assistant Chief Constable Kerrin Wilson said: “Although we sadly cannot change what took place in this tragic case, I would like to thank Pc Denniss and the team that helped apprehend Boulton.