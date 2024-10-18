Owner of animal sanctuary near Boston convicted of welfare offences has sentence increased after appeal fails

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The owner of an animal sanctuary near Boston who was convicted of welfare offences relating to the site has had her sentence increased.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tamara Lloyd, 54, who owned and ran the Alternative Animal Sanctuary, in New York, has now been banned from keeping animals for life and handed an eight-month custodial sentence, suspended for two years.

In 2020, Lloyd, of Langrick Road, New York, was convicted of 16 animal welfare offences, following an investigation and prosecution by the RSPCA. At sentencing, she was banned from keeping animals for 10 years and given a two-year conditional discharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The offences came to light after the RSPCA executed warrants at the Alternative Animal Sanctuary in May 2019 and January 2020, amid concerns about the welfare of animals in Lloyd’s care.

One of the pictures released by the RSPCA following the appeal hearing.

More than 70 cats, 14 pigs, along with dogs, horses, and terrapins were among the animals being kept in ‘appalling conditions’, a spokesman for the RSPCA said this week.

Lloyd chose to appeal 12 of her convictions. However, not only did Lincoln Crown Court uphold them, it increased the sentence.

On September 27, Lloyd was banned from keeping animals for life and given the eight-month suspended sentence. Then, at a costs hearing a week later, she was ordered to pay £65,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The appeal hearing noted that Lloyd may have started with the best of intentions, but was overwhelmed with requests for her to take in animals and felt unable to say no, the RSPCA spokesman said.

Another photograph released by the RSPCA.

Among the charges upheld were:

Between February 16, 2019, and May 16, 2019, she caused unnecessary suffering to a certain protected animal, namely a large white castrated boar, by failing to seek appropriate professional veterinary care for an ingrown tusk, which she knew or ought reasonably to have known would have such an effect or be likely to do so.

Between April 16, 2019, to May 16, 2019, she caused unnecessary suffering to a certain protected animal, namely eight domestic short-haired cats, by failing to explore and address chronic dental disease, which she knew or ought reasonably to have known would have such an effect or be likely to do so.

Between January 1, 2020, and January 8, 2020, she did not take such steps that were reasonable in all the circumstances to ensure the needs of certain protected animals, namely 11 dogs for which she was responsible, were met to the extent required by good practice, in that she did not ensure their need for a suitable environment in which to live.

Speaking after the case, RSPCA inspector Kate Burris said: “Lloyd failed in her duty towards these animals. Instead of providing the safe and caring environment she promised by setting up a sanctuary, animals were kept in awful conditions, with some left to suffer as a result. It’s been a long road to recovery for many animals who were rescued, but thanks to the care and expertise shown to them since they are now thriving.

“Animals are completely reliant on their carers to ensure their needs are met and they are kept safe and healthy. Ensuring appropriate veterinary care is a key part of the responsibility we have towards them. It’s sad that animals were deprived of the chance to live happy and healthy lives.”

The court also made a deprivation order for all the animals in the care of the RSPCA – a horse (currently being cared for by the equine charity World Horse Welfare) and nine cats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lloyd was also deprived of ownership of one dog, six horses, four bullocks and a cow, which she had in her care. All the animals can now legally be rehomed by the RSPCA.

PC Martin Green, part of the Rural Crime Action Team at Lincolnshire Police, said: “This was one of the worst cases of neglect involving animals I have seen in many years, mainly due to the number of animals that were present, with only one person responsible for their welfare.

“I’d like to pass my thanks onto those who attended after the first warrant which meant many of the animals were rehomed; people will have seen how bad the conditions the animals were living in really were.

“I’d also like to pass my thanks on to the RSPCA, especially their inspectors who pursue these investigations which take an enormous amount of time and valuable funds.”