Police appeal over theft from Morrisons in Louth

Do you recognise or see this woman in Morrisons in Louth?

Police are hoping the public can help them to find a woman from CCTV footage in relation to a supermarket theft in Louth.

Officers believe the woman in the image may be able to help with the investigation into a report of theft from Morrisons supermarket in Louth that took place on January 22 at around 2.20pm.

If you recognise the woman, you are asked to email: [email protected] including incident ‘25000046028’ in the subject line. Or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously online or call 0800 555 111.