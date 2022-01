Are you the owner of this bike or do you know who owns it? EMN-220124-094041001

Officers say the red Voodoo mountain bike was found after an incident, which took place at around 10.20pm on Friday, January 21.

They state: “We are concerned for the welfare of the person who was using this bike at the time and want to confirm that they are safe and well.”