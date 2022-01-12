Police increase patrols after sexual comments were made to dog walker in Skegness

Call police on 101 quoting incident 346 of 11th January.

The woman was walking her dog along Buckthorne Avenue when she was approached.

The man followed her for a short time before leaving.

No physical assault took place and police believe this to be an isolated incident.

The incident happened at around 12.30pm yesterday (Tuesday) and was reported to police at 6.02pm.

Police say they have increased patrols in the area while they carry out their investigations.

Anyone who saw a woman with her dog being approached by a man in that area at the time of the incident is asked to come forward.

Police are also be keen to see any dashcam or doorbell footage.