Police increase patrols after sexual comments were made to dog walker in Skegness

Police have increased patrols near the beach in Skegness after a woman in her 70s was approached by a man who made sexual comments to her.

By Chrissie Redford
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 4:08 pm
Call police on 101 quoting incident 346 of 11th January.

The woman was walking her dog along Buckthorne Avenue when she was approached.

The man followed her for a short time before leaving.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

No physical assault took place and police believe this to be an isolated incident.

The incident happened at around 12.30pm yesterday (Tuesday) and was reported to police at 6.02pm.

Police say they have increased patrols in the area while they carry out their investigations.

Anyone who saw a woman with her dog being approached by a man in that area at the time of the incident is asked to come forward.

Police are also be keen to see any dashcam or doorbell footage.

If you can help with the investigation, call police on 101 quoting incident 346 of 11th January.