£12m and counting: Police pledge to continue taking action to tackle drugs operations after major hauls

Some of the cannabis haul

And although they say such cases are rare, Lincolnshire Police say they will continue to investigate any reports of similar operations and have urged people to report any suspicions they have.

Details were released last week of the latest find, which was discovered at a derelict factory in West End Road, Frampton on Friday April 23.

It comes less than a month after a similar raid found cannabis plants with a potential value of £6m in a raid on the old Fogarty’s Factory in Fishtoft Road, Boton.

Forensic officers on the scene of the cannabis haul

That haul was described by Lincolnshire Police at the time as the largest grow of its kind ever discovered by the force.

The latest operation came after a call from a member of the public about suspicious activity at the disused factory.

Lincolnshire Police say they received a call at 8.12pm on Thursday April 23 reporting suspicious activities at the premises on West End Road.

Detectives obtained a warrant, and a large team of detectives, uniformed and forensic officers descended on the factory.

Some of the bagged up cannabis plants

On entering the property, they discovered around 7,000 plants being cultivated in the 40,000 sq ft unit.

Two males, aged 15 and 33, were arrested on suspicion of the production of a controlled drug and have been released on police bail, and police say investigations are continuing.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Paul Coleman said: “This is a significant find and I am pleased that this operation allowed us to take out a huge amount of cannabis out of circulation to prevent criminals from profiting from them.

“Thankfully incidents like this are very rare for this area but I would like to reassure the public that we will be doing everything we can to bring offenders who blight our communities with drugs to justice.

Detective Inspector Paul Coleman

“We would also like to thank the local community for their patience while we were dealing with the incident.”

Speaking at the scene following a weekend of extensive investigations, DI Coleman said: “We were alerted to what is the remains of a very large cannabis growth.

“Officers were alerted to this premises on the evening of April 23 and having attended the property it soon became clear that this was a very sophisticated set up and has produced in excess of £6m worth of cannabis.

“Officers have been here throughout the weekend,” he said at the beginning of last week.

“We’ve had forensic searches completed, the grow itself has now been dismantled, and all of the cannabis seized.

“Investigations are ongoing, two people have been arrested in connection with the investigation who have been released on police bail.

“Those investigations are continuing, and we have every intention of identifying further people who are responsible for this growth.

“I am pleased to say that this kind of offence is very rare for this area and I ask the community here and ask anyone with any information to call the police on 101 quoting incident 438 of 22 April.”

Speaking after the raid on the old Fogarty’s factory, a spokesperson for the force said grows of this size were often linked with serious and organised crime and other criminality.

That operation discovered those cultivating the cannabis using a 50,000 square unit at the former bedding manufacturer, which closed in 2018, after more than 150 years in business.

Speaking after that raid, T/Detective Inspector Mark Seage called on landlords to be vigilant when letting out houses and factories – and said local communities also had a vital role to play.

“Cannabis cultivation happens in both commercial and residential premises. We urge landlords to be stringent and vigilant in the letting of their properties and if they have any suspicions or concerns, to come to us and report them,” he said.

“Communities can also play a role in passing on any information they have about drugs in our county. The policing activity will have been noticed locally and we appreciate the support, patience and cooperation from residents.”

He described the Fogarty’s operation as a “huge challenge. It required the dedicated efforts of staff from a number of policing departments.

“I would like to say a massive thank you to everyone involved. We take such investigations very seriously and every member of staff worked incredibly hard.

“We work very closely with partners, taking a robust and proactive stance in order to reduce the risk to communities through rigorous investigations.”