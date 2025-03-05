Skegness man pleads guilty of nine charges of shop theft

Lincoln Magistrates Court.

Lincolnshire Police have pledged to continue dealing with prolific offenders robustly after a Skegness man pleaded guilty of nine charges of shop theft.

Scott Cutts, 38, appeared before Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday) to answer to nine charges of shop theft from stores across Skegness and one of possession of Class A drugs.

The Force says proactive policing by Skegness Neighbourhood Policing Team, and close collaboration with store staff, enabled officers. to build a case against the prolific shop thief, of no fixed address.

Cutts pleaded guilty to possession of a class A drug and nine counts of theft:

19 February - Meat and coffee products of unknown value from Spar, Winthorpe Avenue.

20 February - Three bottles of fragrance of unknown value from Savers, Lumley Road.

20 February - Washing tablets, Lenor Beads and four tins of corned beef of unknown value from Spar, Winthorpe Avenue.

20 February - Numerous tins of food produce of unknown value from Spar, Burgh Road.

20 February - Numerous meat items to the value of £157 from Marks & Spencer, Quora Retail Park.

26 February - Four joints of meat to the value of £60 from Marks & Spencer, Quora Retail Park.

28 February - Four joints of meat to the value of £100 from Marks & Spencer, Quora Retail Park.

1 March - Seven mini Cadbury Egg Tablets to the value of £31.43 from Aldi, Quora Retail Park.

1 March - Four lamb joints to the value of £71.94 from Aldi, Quora Retail Park.

According to Lincolnshire Police, Cutts has been ordered to pay a total of £420 compensation and undertake non-residential treatment for drug dependency for six months where he must comply with any instructions of the responsible officer to attend appointments and participate in any activity as required up to a maximum of 15 days.

Inspector Jacky Evans said: “We appreciate the impact this kind of crime has on the store staff and members of our community. We will not hesitate to apply for a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) from the court should this anti-social behaviour (ASB) persist.

“A CBO will last for a minimum of at least two years. Conditions would be imposed and if found guilty of a breach, this would result in a further conviction. The sentence would be at the court’s discretion; they could impose a maximum sentence of up to five years imprisonment or a fine, or both.

“Our officers work incredibly hard alongside our store partners and other agencies to provide our community and visitors with a safe place to live, work and visit. We will make use of ASB legislation and civil orders to deal with prolific offenders robustly as an integral part of proactive crime prevention strategy”.