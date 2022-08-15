Spilsby man who inflicted knife wounds to woman's throat and stomach is jailed

A 49-year-old man has been jailed for seven years and seven months for causing grievous bodily harm.

Lincoln Crown Court.
Dean Simpson, of Manor Drive, Halton Holegate, Spilsby appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday 12 August where he was sentenced.

According to Lincolnshire Police, emergency services attended Manor Drive at Halton Holegate on Sunday, January 9, following reports of an altercation at the address.

A woman in her 30s was found with knife wounds on her throat and stomach and was taken to hospital. Thankfully, they were not life-threatening injuries.

Simpson was arrested and charged with attempted murder on January 10. He attended Lincoln Crown Court on June 23 and pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm.

After the trial, Detective Constable Natalie Farrow, who led the investigation, said: “We hope this sentence brings some form of closure to the victim, and our thoughts are with her and her family at this time.”