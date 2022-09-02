Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mosaic artwork in tribute to Lilia Valutyte created by Karen Francesca, of Boston School of Mosaic.

The hand-cut round mosaic artwork features Lilia’s name, using the traditional Lithuanian spelling, and image of an angel surrounded by hearts and flowers.

The 60cm wide piece was created by Karen Francesca of Boston School of Mosaic, who used hand-cut tiles, ceramics and clay shapes.

Karen spoke with members of the Lithuanian community and one of Lilia’s school friends, who helped to choose a design.

Karen Francesca's mosaic artwork in tribute to Lilia Valutyte.

"The idea was very impromptu, but it was something the school felt we ought to do as a tribute to Lilia,” said Karen.

"We want to acknowledge what had happened and to make a gesture to her family.

"We had been working in Dolphin Lane on the public artwork there and had been talking with some people from the Lithuanian community, so the idea of this mosaic gesture came from that.

It is not yet known where the artwork will be installed in Boston, but Karen said it may be incorporated into the public mosaic mural currently planned for Dolphin Lane.

An image of her artwork was posted to Facebook, where it has received hundreds of likes and positive comments, with residents of the town calling it ‘beautiful’ and a ‘stunning tribute’.

Karen added: “Thanks to everyone in the community who came together and helped to make it, also to school friend Parea, who helped with the design.”

As reported by Lincolnshire World, Lilia’s parents are hoping funds can be raised for an angel statue to be place in the town in memory of their daughter.

A Justgiving site set up by a family friend to crowdfund for the memorial has currently raised £1,647.

Nine year-old Lilia Valutyte was killed by a single stab wound in Fountain Lane on July 28. She was reportedly playing outside with her younger sister when she was attacked.