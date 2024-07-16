Summer focus on driving offences
The force wants to reduce the number of people who are killed and seriously injured on the county’s roads, zeroing in on drink and drug driving, mobile phone use, speeding, carelessness and failing to wear a seatbelt.
Operation Spotlight represents a united objective across the country to tackle the causes of collisions.
Speeding is the biggest cause of people killed and seriously injured with driving under the influence of drink or drugs being second.
Insp Jason Baxter said: “Nationally, July sees the highest number of people killed or seriously injured on the UK road network and that’s reflected here in Lincolnshire where our numbers peak in both July and August. People flocking in and out for holidays is the main reason.”
He said everyone needs to make good decisions and encourage friends and family to do the same.
Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership (LRSP) Communications Manager Simon Outen-Coe said: “In 2023, 48 people were killed and 378 seriously injured on the roads of Lincolnshire.
“Those figures reflect an enormous amount of distress affecting a huge number of individuals within our communities and we should all play our part in ensuring that we use the roads safely.”
The campaign will spell out the penalties if caught and potential consequences of causing a collision.
Drivers can use an online portal to upload footage of poor and dangerous driving behaviour or any suspected driving offence where action will be taken.