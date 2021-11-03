Two Lincolnshire women police officers honoured in national awards

Sgt Kate Odlin receiving her award.

Sgt Kate Odlin, who has served in Skegness and is now stationed in Boston, received the runner-up award for Officer of the Year from the British Association for Women in Policing (BAWP).

Also receiving a runner-up award was Vikki Hepple (Special Recognition in Policing).

The Lincolnshire Police gender support network – WIN (Women's Inclusive Network) - re-formed in 2018 and became affiliated to the BAWP during the same year.

Consequently, the Force were able to put forward eight nominations for women carrying out amazing work in policing.

More than 480 nominations were received from across the UK, for eight categories of recognition.

The British Association for Women in Policing held its Annual Awards Ceremony and conference in October at the De Vere Tortworth Court in Gloucestershire.

ACC Kerrin Wilson said: "I am so proud of not only Vikki and Kate who were very worthy Runners Ups but also of the WIN Network in promoting and championing women in the Force, inspiring not only those who currently work for us but also showcasing the brilliant women we have in force raises confidence in our Communities."

Chief Superintendent Andy Cox said: "I am absolutely delighted to see this national recognition for the incredible work undertaken by Kate and Vikki, I am so grateful to the Women’s Inclusive Network who continue to inspire, encourage and support women across the Force and hopefully this is reflected within the wider community by further influencing women considering a career with Lincolnshire police to pursue this pathway."

Inspector Nicky Hill, WIN Network, said: "A number of officers and staff members were put forward by their peers or supervisors, to showcase their hard work.

"Each nomination was for a different area of work which they had excelled in.

"Though they didn’t all receive a national award (on this occasion) it is right that the force recognises their nomination and the calibre of female officers and staff we have in our organisation."