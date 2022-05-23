Victims of abuse horrified as former special school deputy head appeals against conviction

David Taylor, 72, from Brayford Wharf North, Lincoln, was imprisoned for 19 years and six months after a jury at Lincoln Crown Court found him guilty in July 2021 of three counts of rape, four of indecent assault on a girl and two counts of assault, ill-treatment and neglect.

The offences were committed against five girl pupils at Stubton Hall School, near Caythorpe, which closed in 2003.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another staff member, Raymond Longley, 86, of Back Lane, Caythorpe, who was employed there from 1982 until 1997 when he retired, was convicted of sexually abusing girls at the school and was jailed for four years.

Taylor, who worked at the school between 1975 and 1995, has now been permitted to appeal against his conviction by a High Court judge. The date for the appeal hearing, which will be held in public, has yet to be confirmed.

Solicitor Katherine Yates of Andrew Grove and Company, is seeking significant compensation for 40 former pupils against Lincolnshire County Council, which owned and ran the school.

She commented: “What we are being told is quite horrific, and it’s hard to believe that Taylor is appealing his conviction given his despicable crimes and the fact that he fathered a child with one of the girls who he began abusing when she was under 16.”

Clare (not her real name) was seriously sexually abused by Taylor and is one of those seeking damages.