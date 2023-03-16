Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Glastonbury festival 2023: West Holts full-stage line-up announced
1 hour ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
3 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
5 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat
5 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
5 hours ago Bad news for smokers: Cigarettes now cost more than ever

WATCH: Lincolnshire Police reveal more dangerous driving submitted through Operation Snap

Lincolnshire Police has released more footage of drivers disregarding the safety of others on our roads.

By Rachel Armitage
Published 16th Mar 2023, 12:58 GMT
A still from Operation Snap footage showing a car driving up a footpath attempting to undertake another vehicle.
A still from Operation Snap footage showing a car driving up a footpath attempting to undertake another vehicle.
A still from Operation Snap footage showing a car driving up a footpath attempting to undertake another vehicle.

The footage has all been submitted by other road users who have witnessed dangerous, careless, and in some cases extremely risky driving, and this latest video counts down to the worst case of driving recently witnessed.

In the video complied by Lincolnshire Police, you can see drivers committing a variety of offences, including driving up a footpath in an attempt to undertake the car in front, overtaking across a level crossing, and a cyclist’s camera capturing a car almost knocking them over at a roundabout.

Footage shared by police through Operation Snap reminds road users that they have a responsibility to use the roads safely and to comply with road traffic legislation, as well as being courteous to other road users.

Most Popular

The force has assured road users that they will take action against drivers who are caught on camera by other road users, and their actions have consequences where offences are evident. When drivers are prosecuted, outcomes are determined by Magistrates or a Judge, who will decide on a sentence by following the sentencing guidelines.

Sentences will depend on a number of factors, including the seriousness of the offence, harm caused, the defendant’s level of blame, previous convictions and personal circumstances.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Road safety is everyone’s business. We all have friends and family who we want to arrive home safely.

“Sadly, there are some that don’t make it home; too often we report serious collisions where people have been seriously injured or have tragically died in Lincolnshire.

"Working with our road users, Operation Snap gives anyone, who records dashcam or other video footage, the opportunity to share evidence of suspected traffic offences with us.”

You can submit video footage of dangerous driving, or find out more information about Operation Snap, by visiting https://www.lincs.police.uk/police-forces/lincolnshire-police/areas/campaigns/campaigns/op-snap/